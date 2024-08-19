Dubai Police helicopter lands on Sheikh Zayed Road to carry out rescue

Part of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai was temporarily closed to traffic on Monday evening to allow a police helicopter in to rescue a person who was injured in a road accident.
Online video shows the aircraft landing on a deserted stretch of the usually busy road in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers area as the patient is taken to it by stretcher.
The helicopter lifts off shortly afterward to carry its injured passenger to hospital for treatment.
A Dubai resident who recorded the rescue said the airlift began at about 7.20pm, when the road was sealed off for a matter of minutes.
"The road was closed for 10 to 15 minutes, not much, and then the road was reopened for cars and motorbikes," said Kanika Lamba, 24, a digital marketing manager.
