Transplant recipient Jatin Ravindrah Chilekar was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019. Antonie Robertson / The National
Rise in kidney disease likely to create surge in transplant demands

Two recipients recall life-saving intervention of donors and charities

Nick Webster
November 06, 2024