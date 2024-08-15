More than 26,000 in UAE sign up to become organ donors

More than 26,000 people in the UAE have signed up to be organ donors under a nationwide healthcare drive.

The Emirates has made significant strides since the government passed a law in 2016 allowing for organ transplants from both the living and the dead.

The UAE launched the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation – or Hayat, which means life – in November 2022 to support the strategy.

The scheme aims to encourage members of the community to sign up to help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure.

More than 800 organ transplants were successfully performed in Abu Dhabi under the Hayat programme by the end of last year.

Organ donations increased by 56 per cent and organ transplants by 36 per cent in the capital last year compared to the previous year, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health said this week.

It recorded 422 kidney transplants, 259 liver transplants, 41 lung transplants, 22 heart transplants, 14 pancreas transplants, and 51 multi-organ transplants.

The latest figures were shared in recognition of World Organ Donation Day, which was observed on Tuesday.

Organs were transplanted from both living and dead donors through groundbreaking procedures involving robotic surgeries and other advanced medical technologies, the DOH added.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, the undersecretary of the Department of Health, highlighted how organ donation “saves countless lives and offers patients the chance for a full recovery” and “provides renewed hope, enhances the quality of life and serves as a powerful symbol of community solidarity”.

Who can become an organ donor and how can you register?

All UAE residents, aged 18 and above, with a valid Emirates ID can register to become donors through the Ministry of Health's website.

After completing the registration, the applicant will receive an electronic donor card.

Organ transplants are performed at nine licensed healthcare centres in the UAE.

The approved centres are; Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, all in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, King's College Hospital London, Dubai Hospital, Mediclinic Hospital and Al Jalila Specialist Hospital for Children are approved while Sharjah's Al Qassimi Hospital is also on the list.

