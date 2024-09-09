Sheikh Hamdan announces new directive to regulate health care in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-announces-plan-to-train-one-million-engineers-in-ai-prompting/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued a new resolution to ensure Dubai's healthcare system is regulated to the highest possible standard. The ruling, announced on Monday evening, is being introduced to “establish a comprehensive, high-quality healthcare system in Dubai by regulating healthcare professions and activities”. Its aim is to protect the community from “unethical practices while upholding transparency, fairness, and legal accountability”, reported the emirate's media office. The resolution also allows the director general of the Dubai Health Authority and the Medical Practice Committee to close a healthcare facility. “This period can be extended for up to three months, pending investigation into alleged violations by the facility or its staff,” reported the media office. “The resolution also authorises the director general of the DHA and the Medical Practices Committee to suspend a professional for up to three months, extendable, pending investigation of the alleged violation.” According to the terms of the new resolution, the DHA is responsible for investigating complaints against healthcare professionals. It can impose penalties, conduct clinical audits, and refer violations to the Medical Practice Committee Among the key responsibilities are developing healthcare policies and standards, processing applications for service providers and professionals, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Patient complaints will be referred to the Medical Practice Committee for further action. The DHA is charged with monitoring the quality of health data handled through digital systems, maintaining a database of healthcare professionals and facilities, and co-ordinating with federal and local entities on healthcare matters in Dubai. Healthcare facilities or professionals are prohibited from operating in Dubai without a permit from the DHA, as per the terms of the newly announced resolution. Facilities are prohibited from employing unlicensed professionals or visiting doctors, and neither professionals nor facilities may engage in healthcare activities without prior approval from the DHA.