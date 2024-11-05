New sewerage fees announced for Dubai

Dubai Municipality is to roll out a new sewerage tariff structure, beginning next year. The fees will be applied over the course of the next three years, starting from 2025 when it will cost 1.5 fils per gallon, rising to 2 fils per gallon in 2026 and 2.8 fils per gallon in 2027.

The tariffs will be applied to existing customers who pay sewerage fees, within areas managed by Dubai Municipality, according to the emirate's media office. "Dubai’s robust economic growth, coupled with a significant population increase, has driven the need for continuous infrastructure development across all service sectors to accommodate the needs of its expanding resident and visitor base," read a statement from Dubai Government Media Office.

"As Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a leading global hub and one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit, its population is projected to reach around 7.8 million by 2040." The media office stressed the revised sewerage tariff remains well below the global average, including cities with comparable GDP per capita.

"The primary aim of this increase is to promote water conservation in the emirate and contribute to fostering sustainable practices, preserving water resources, and creating a future-ready urban infrastructure that can meet the growing needs of Dubai residents and visitors," read the statement. In 2015, Dubai Government announced that each gallon of water used in a property unit connected to the public sewerage network, or a private one operated by the city's municipality, would cost 1 fil per gallon.

