Sheikh Hamdan launches AI Roadmap to attract top talent and companies to Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched a roadmap to help attract top companies and talent in artificial intelligence to Dubai.

The AI Roadmap aims to enhance the overall quality of life in the emirate by boosting the adoption of AI, said a statement from the Dubai Government Media Office on Tuesday night.

The project was unveiled at the AI Retreat 2024, an event organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence.

“The launch of the Artificial Intelligence Roadmap marks a vital step to recognise the possible uses of AI in municipal works and to ensure a transformative future that elevates Dubai’s status as a pioneering global city in future innovations,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality.

“Furthermore, it supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 focusing on consolidating Dubai’s position among the top three economic cities globally, boosting the productivity of the economy by 50 per cent by innovating and adopting cutting-edge digital solutions and contributing Dh100 billion ($27.23 billion) annually to Dubai’s economy from digital transformation efforts.

“Through this Roadmap, we seek to leverage all technological developments and accelerate the integration of AI in all assignments supervised at the emirates level in alignment with its ongoing efforts to create a robust digital system and offer an innovative system that ensures readiness to meet future needs.

“It seeks to deliver a dynamic environment elevating the emirate’s resilience and contributing to making it more sustainable, pioneering and appealing while providing the highest quality of life for the population,” added Mr Al Hajri.

He said the municipality seeks to identify AI tools to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, lower harmful emissions, boost sustainability and reduce dependence on labour.

Mr Al Hajri said the municipality has already identified a number of areas AI can be harnessed – including integrated waste management and sewerage systems, construction, and agriculture, besides public and beach facilities.