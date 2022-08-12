Sewerage crisis causes closure of US beach town eateries

Provincetown, a popular resort in Cape Cod in the US state of Massachusetts, has declared a sewer emergency and ordered establishments to immediately close along a section of its waterfront.

Residential properties on the affected sewer system were ordered to reduce water use and to flush toilets “only when absolutely necessary”, the town said in a statement.

All public restrooms remained closed on Friday and portable toilets will be provided, the town said.

Officials said the shutdown, which comes during the height of the summer tourist season, was necessary to prevent a further public health emergency.

Thunderstorms this week brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” into the sewer system, causing overflows and damage.

“We need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity,” town officials said in the statement.

“We are estimating that we need up to 48 hours to make the repairs and get the system back to normal.”

