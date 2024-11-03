Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Mohammed Al Gergawi at last year's Annual Government Meetings. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Mohammed Al Gergawi at last year's Annual Government Meetings. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

UAE's Annual Government Meetings to begin on Monday

The country's leaders and government officials will gather in Abu Dhabi to help shape future development

The National

November 03, 2024