UAE's Annual Government Meetings to begin on Monday

The UAE will begin its three-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/11/08/sheikh-mohammed-reveals-uaes-10-economic-principles-for-the-coming-decade/" target="_blank">Annual Government Meetings</a> in Abu Dhabi on Monday with more than 500 leaders and officials gathering to set out an ambitious roadmap for the country's future development. The sixth nationwide <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/11/07/sheikh-mohammed-sets-uaes-focus-on-economic-growth-youth-and-sustainable-projects/" target="_blank">AGM</a> – held under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – will this year put national identity, family and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/sheikh-khaled-arrives-in-singapore-for-official-visit/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a> on top of the agenda. The event will begin with "day zero" on Monday, which will feature meetings of the UAE Cabinet, five federal councils and national and local committees. Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the Emirates remained committed to bolstering government performance and competitiveness to make it the most efficient in the world. “The UAE maintains its proactive commitment to providing the most efficient government model," Mr Al Gergawi said in comments shared by the UAE Government Media Office on Sunday. "This model, emphasised since the inaugural UAE Government Annual Meetings in 2017, is further reflected in the comprehensive improvements evident in this year's sixth session. These enhancements align with national priorities, supporting the UAE government's strategic aims and advancing its overall effectiveness. “Key additions introduced as of this year’s Annual Meetings include national retreats, dedicated sessions with local governments, focus on empowering young national government leaders, amplifying citizen voices in the meetings, celebrating the exceptional achievements of national projects and recognising those responsible for their implementation. These initiatives will be part of an interactive agenda with increased participation from federal and local government entities." The minister said the series of high-level meetings would examine the UAE's strategies in a range of sectors, including the economy and investment, AI, education, sports, family, and community empowerment. The 2024 AGM will also review the outcomes of national strategies and plans adopted within the "We the UAE 2031" vision.