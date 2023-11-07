Sheikh Mohammed sets UAE's focus on economic growth, youth and sustainable projects

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has set out the top three priorities that governments should embrace for the coming year.

Writing on social media, Sheikh Mohammed said the first priority will be a continued focus on economic growth and development with “streamlined procedures, improved services, and a fresh set of incentives”.

The second priority will be the youth, who he said will be given support for their initiatives and job opportunities to ensure a better future for them.

The third priority involves having projects that embrace sustainability, conserve resources, and safeguard the environment.

At the two-day government meetings in Abu Dhabi, more than 500 dignitaries, including heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, and senior officials in the federal and local governments attend talks at federal and local levels to discuss and review strategies and initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed said the meetings are an opportunity to come together and collaborate on future plans.

“Today marked the commencement of the annual UAE government meetings, bringing together the nation's 500 key officials across federal and local institutions,” he said on social media.

“United under one team, one nation, and one flag, we reaffirm the significance of collaboration for collective progress and unity.

“Every passing year strengthens the significance of collaborating with a united spirit as one team and one nation, striving to strengthen the union.”

He said the three priorities would frame much of the discussions and plans.

“Our outlined priorities for the upcoming phase, established during these meetings, revolve around three key points.

“Firstly, we aim to sustain and amplify the country's economic and developmental momentum through strategic policies, streamlined procedures, improved services, and a fresh set of incentives.

“Secondly, a spotlight on the youth takes centre stage, emphasising the reinforcement of their values, connection to identity and support for their initiatives.

“This involves creating economic and job opportunities to ensure a prosperous life for the younger generation.

“Lastly, a shift towards innovative thinking shapes our third priority. We aspire for development and economic projects that embrace sustainability, conserve resources, and safeguard the environment for generations to come.

“This commitment extends across our policies, laws, and future developmental endeavours.”

The meetings will review the most significant developments and amendments of the legislative and judicial sectors in the UAE, in addition to the achievements in the carbon neutrality and environmental agenda, and the impact of the comprehensive economic partnership agreements on the future of the national economy.

Subjects on the agenda also include attracting more investment to the UAE, further developing legislative infrastructure, education, health care, digital transformation, climate change and food security, health and housing.

The meetings will also discuss the UAE's hosting of Cop28 at Expo City later this month.