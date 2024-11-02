Two dead in Dubai hotel fire

Two people died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Dubai on Friday night. The deaths were a result of smoke inhalation, authorities said. Dubai Civil Defence arrived at the site of the incident, in Deira's Naif area, within six minutes and evacuated the area before tackling the blaze. Authorities extended their condolences to the families of the deceased. It was not disclosed which hotel the fire occurred at, or if anyone was injured. In May, a report showed that the number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/22/uae-safety-plea-issued-after-rise-in-building-fires/" target="_blank">fires</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> fell last year, although official figures revealed an increase in certain categories, specifically in residential blazes and major incidents. Details released by the Ministry of Interior show civil defence teams responded to 2,473 fires last year, down from 3,000 in 2022. Most were in residential areas, with homes accounting for 1,636 of fires, up from the 1,385 the year before. The figures did not provide information on<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/05/19/nine-killed-and-89-injured-in-more-than-2000-uae-building-fires-last-year/"> deaths or injuries</a>. Of all fires recorded, 32 were classified as major last year, compared to 20 in 2022. Another 57 fires were classified as medium, 1,309 as limited and 12,075 as minor. There were 293 fires in commercial buildings, 128 on farms, 106 at industrial properties and 97 at public service buildings.