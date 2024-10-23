Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Arab Reading Champions, from left, Kady bint Misfer, Hatem Al Turkawi and Salsabil Sawalh. Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
Palestinian student dedicates Arab Reading Challenge win to ‘children of Gaza’

Teenager and winners from Syria and Saudi Arabia each took home Dh500,000 in prize money at Dubai ceremony

Salam Al Amir
October 23, 2024