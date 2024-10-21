Dubai resident Stephen Melia hopes to raise awareness and funds for the Gaza in Our Hearts initiative by Dubai Cares. Antonie Robertson/The National
British father to run 560km in 5 days on Dubai's Kite Beach to raise money for Gaza

Mindset coach Stephen Melia will run ultra-marathons on consecutive days from November 18 to complete the challenge

Afshan Ahmed

October 21, 2024