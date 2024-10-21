British father to run 560km in 5 days on Dubai's Kite Beach to raise money for Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> It was the harrowing image of a father in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/11/uae-field-hospital-in-gazas-rafah-determined-to-stay-operational-despite-israeli-assault/" target="_blank">Rafah</a> cradling his deceased son that prompted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> resident Stephen Melia to make a bold decision to help earlier this year, one that will test his mental and physical limits. The 36-year-old father-of-one from the UK is preparing to run five consecutive 112km ultra-marathons on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/public-beaches-uae-guide/" target="_blank">Kite Beach</a> from November 18, covering a total of 560km to raise awareness for the ‘Gaza in Our Hearts’ campaign by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/what-is-dubai-cares-1.329235" target="_blank">Dubai Cares</a>, which supports emergency relief aid for the people affected by the war. His aim is to raise Dh560,000 for the cause - one dirham for every kilometer. “Joining with Dubai Cares for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> is the best way of getting these funds to the correct places. I have a two-year-old son myself, and I can’t begin to imagine the heartbreak that father must have felt, and the daily suffering the people of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> endure. It made me feel sad, disappointed, and angry. But I decided to channel those emotions and found an opportunity to give back in my own way,” the mindset coach told <i>The National.</i> “This year, I started running and decided that would be my challenge. I know it’s going to be a painful week, and I’ll face some dark moments. But I’m choosing to do this, so how can I complain when I see what’s happening in Palestine and the wider region?” Mr Melia began planning for the run in May, researching various distances to create the challenge. Before committing to the ultra-distance, he tested his endurance by completing five consecutive half marathons, progressing to a 50km run, and eventually doing a 100km run on the indoor track at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Sports World, which took him a little under 10 hours. “For the first few months, I trained on my own just to see if this was even possible,” he said. “I know running 112km every day will be a different experience, but I follow the same advice that I give my clients: if you have a goal and the determination to achieve it, nothing can stop you.” Initially, the idea was to run the entire length of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, but Mr Melia adjusted the route to a more accessible 6km loop of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/public-beaches-uae-guide/" target="_blank">Kite Beach</a> track. "Running a short loop also makes it easier for people to join me along the way. “People have been reaching out, telling me they’re preparing to run the farthest they ever have with me during this challenge,” he said. “That makes me happy because it’s not just about my personal goal and raising awareness for Gaza, but also about encouraging everyone to make movement their medicine. It’s for anyone going through a tough time or struggling at work. Let’s run and chat along the way.” Mr Melia began training with a coach in June, focusing on a mix of long runs, shorter intense efforts, strength training, and recovery techniques like stretching and ice baths to prevent injury. For nutrition, he has been experimenting with different foods and gels to prepare his gut for consuming about 8,000 calories a day during the challenge. “We’re looking at meals like burritos, tacos, and peanut butter sandwiches, along with flapjacks and carb gels to keep my glycogen up,” Mr Melia said. “As my runs get longer, I’ll start them as early as 3am and begin eating big meals and drinking sugary drinks at that time to get my body used to it. Someone even suggested sprinkling gels on my food, which I’ll try. Hydration and electrolytes are also necessary to prevent cramping and fatigue.” Mr Melia and his support crew will set up at the zero km mark on the Kite Beach track, running 3km out and back to easily access his gear and nutrition. “All my pairs of shoes, change of clothes, food, and drinks will be there. I’ll take a five to 10-minute break every 30km to eat something substantial.” He plans to run about 15 hours a day to complete the distance but is preparing for any scenario. “We can probably control the first day of the challenge because I’ll be fresh. The battle will really begin on day two and I’m just going to listen to my body and coach. I don’t want to fixate on the daily mileage. We’ll assess each km as it comes.” Still, Mr Melia is confident he will be able to cover that distance no matter what. “Not finishing is always an option, but it’s not on my mind. I hope to have people around me, giving me the energy to keep going. I want to do this for the people of Palestine and to make my son proud. Even if I have to walk or crawl, I’ll get it done with the support of my family, friends, and the community.” You can view Mr Melia's fund-raising page <a href="https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/campaigns/running-560k-gaza" target="_blank">here</a>.