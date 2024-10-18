UAE to construct dams and canals to increase water reserves and cope with heavy rainfall

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has issued a directive for dams and canals to be constructed across the UAE to support efforts to bolster water security and take action against future flood threats. The project, approved by the Executive Committee for the President's Initiatives and announced on Friday, includes nine water dams, the expansion of two existing ones and the creation of several embankment barriers. The measures will strengthen infrastructure to cope with the effects of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/14/climate-change-is-key-priority-for-middle-east-executives-study-finds/" target="_blank">climate change</a> and increase water reserves by collecting rain and flood water, with a storage capacity of up to eight million cubic metres, state news agency Wam reported. Work will be carried out in 13 residential areas – Shis and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah; Masfout in Ajman, Sha'am and Al Fahleen in Ras Al Khaimah; and Mohamed bin Zayed City, as well as the areas of Hail, Qidfa, Murbeh, Dadna, Al Seeji and Ghazimri, in Fujairah. It is estimated that it will take up to 19 months to complete the project, along with the construction of nine water canals, about 9km long, to mitigate the effects of rainfall. The initiative is the latest step by the country's leadership to address the impact of heavy rainfall and boost infrastructure in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. In March, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2024/03/08/sharjah-ruler-inaugurates-hanging-gardens-in-kalba/" target="_blank">Ruler of Sharjah</a>, in March inaugurated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/03/31/sharjah-ruler-inaugurates-lake-project-to-combat-floods-and-boost-tourism/" target="_blank">a 132,000-square-metre lake</a> designed to protect the emirate against flooding, while also serving as a tourism attraction. Al Hefaiyah Lake, in the city of Kalba, has a capacity of more than 586,735 cubic metres and a depth of up to four metres. The lake features a 3.2km conduit to bring water in from the lowlands and surrounding mountains. Sharjah has over the years been hit by flash floods caused by heavy rain. In 2022, Sheikh Dr Sultan ordered that Dh50,000 ($13,615) was to be given to every family forced to leave their homes during flooding caused by what at the time was reported to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2022/07/29/uae-floods-six-people-found-dead-after-wettest-weather-in-decades/">heaviest rainfall to hit the country in 30 years</a>. The new strategy is part of the UAE's commitment to protecting against water shortages, by enhancing infrastructure and promoting innovation and technology in agriculture to preserve precious supplies of water. In February, Sheikh Mohamed launched the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative to enhance international co-operation to address global water scarcity. In June, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, approved the launch of the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (Agwa) Cluster in the emirate. The project was said to be crucial to strengthening <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/18/abu-dhabi-university-launches-portable-farm-in-bid-to-boost-food-security/" target="_blank">food and water security</a> in the Emirates and around the globe, while it also aimed to create tens of thousands of new jobs. Agwa, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, aims to provide a platform to support local suppliers and exporters to maximise commercial opportunities and ease pressure on agriculture systems.