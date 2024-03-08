Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Hanging Gardens in Kalba

Sharjah's long-awaited Hanging Gardens of Kalba are now open, following an official ceremony on Friday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, was there to inaugurate the new tourism spot situated on the Kalba-Sharjah road.

The gardens have a total area of 1.6 million square feet and more than 100,000 trees.

Sheikh Dr Sultan toured the gardens on Friday and witnessed a singing performance presented by local schoolchildren.

He also visited the main restaurant located in the middle of the park, which can accommodate 215 people.

The gardens also have recreational areas designated for children, divided into three sections according to age.

Paths designated for mountain climbing are separated into three different levels, with sights including agricultural land, waterfalls, dense trees and flowers.

There is a track designated for an excursion train, which can accommodate 55 people and is 820m long.

It passes through four stations, one of which is by the upper cafeteria, while three are within the park.

The park also includes a 760m running track and 262 car parking spaces.

The project is part of a plan announced in 2022, to boost tourism and culture and enhance the economy of Kalba.

Authorities are aiming to turn the area into one of the leading tourist and entertainment attractions.

This year the emirate's ruler approved Dh40.83 billion ($11.12 billion) budget for 2024, the largest in its history.

The new budget will support government departments to implement various infrastructure and science projects, boost business and tourism, and achieve food security.