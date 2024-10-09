Zayed Sustainability Prize names 33 finalists from around the world

Projects from around the world aiming to harness AI and other technologies to reduce carbon emissions and ensure access to clean energy, water, food and health care have been named as finalists in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/17/winners-of-2022-zayed-sustainability-prize-announced/" target="_blank">Zayed Sustainability Prize</a>. The jury selected the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/01/16/iraqi-schools-plan-to-save-water-among-zayed-sustainability-prize-winners/" target="_blank">33 finalists</a> across six categories from 5,980 entries, representing a 15 per cent increase in submissions from last year. Each winner of the health, food, energy, water and climate action categories will receive $1 million in prize money, while the six winning Global High Schools will all take home $150,000. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on January 14 as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2023/11/08/abu-dhabi-sustainability-week-sets-out-cop28-agenda/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week</a>. “The Zayed Sustainability Prize continues to honour the enduring legacy of [UAE Founding Father] Sheikh Zayed, whose visionary leadership in sustainability and humanitarianism guides the UAE’s mission to uplift livelihoods worldwide by fostering development in some of the most vulnerable regions,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/24/investment-in-renewable-energy-must-triple-to-meet-2030-capacity-target-dr-al-jaber-warns/" target="_blank">Dr Sultan Al Jaber</a>, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Cop28 President and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. “We received an unprecedented number of submissions, with notable participation from the Global South and youth. In fact, this year's submissions reflect the three megatrends shaping our future, namely the rise of the Global South, the pace of the energy transition and the growth of AI.” The finalists are tackling urgent environmental challenges head-on, while simultaneously advancing economic progress through innovative solutions, he added. “By leveraging emerging technologies, such as AI, carbon capture and removal, tidal energy, precision agriculture, biomimicry and climate analytics, they are addressing the needs of the moment while inspiring the next generation to innovate and drive sustainability in impactful ways,” said Dr Al Jaber. It was estimated that through the prize’s 117 winners to date, 11.35 million people have gained access to safe drinking water, 54 million homes have gained access to reliable energy, 3.6 million people have gained access to more nutritious food, and more than 744,600 people have gained access to affordable healthcare. “This year’s prize finalists showcase the remarkable steps being taken around the world to address urgent needs with creativity and determination – offering a vision of a more sustainable future,” said Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, chairman of the prize jury. “From enhancing biodiversity and food security through innovative technology, to providing critical energy and healthcare solutions for underserved populations, these pioneers are reshaping our world.” This year's health category finalists focus on delivering quality healthcare services to underserved and remote communities. Those shortlisted include Periwinkle Technologies, an SME from India that deploys a portable, AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device that provides results in 30 seconds. Food finalists were selected for empowering small-scale producers, promoting sustainable food preservation, and transforming arid land into productive farms. The shortlist features Nafarm Foods, an SME from Nigeria that has developed hybrid solar dryers that preserve food while reducing emissions. Energy category finalists were chosen for providing solutions that improve energy efficiency and enhance access to clean energy and transportation. They include Palki Motors Limited, an SME from Bangladesh that manufactures local, low-cost electric cars with solar-powered battery swap stations. The water finalists offer solutions that optimise use of and improve access to clean drinking water. They include High Atlas Foundation, from Morocco, which provides a solar-powered pumping system to increase groundwater extraction. Climate action finalists were chosen for focusing on advancing carbon capture, ecosystem restoration, and building climate resilience. They include Distant Imagery, an SME from the UAE that specialises in the development of AI-powered drones for environmental monitoring, seed planting and habitat restoration. The high school finalists are divided into six regions, with candidates selected for offering project-based, student-led sustainability solutions. <b>Health</b> <b>Food</b> <b>Energy</b> <b>Water</b> <b>Climate action</b> <b>Global High Schools</b> <b>The Americas</b> <b>Sub-Saharan Africa</b> <b>Middle East & North Africa</b> <b>Europe & Central Asia</b> <b>South Asia</b> <b>East Asia & the Pacific</b>