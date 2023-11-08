Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week sets out Cop28 agenda

A Cop28 special edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will tackle how the world can empower climate action and scale up finance.

The centrepiece will be the ADSW summit on December 4, addressing three crucial climate themes: unlocking financing; enabling the energy transition; and making business sustainable.

The ADSW Cop28 event will also include the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market, on December 4, and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on December 5 and 7.

Cop28 will run at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Pawan Singh / The National

“This special edition of ADSW at Cop28 provides a unique opportunity to further identify and discuss pathways for climate action partnerships,” said Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar which is organising the edition.

“A critical step towards solving the climate crisis is recognising existing blockages in the system and developing effective solutions,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will also stage events at the Cop28 venue, Expo City Dubai.

ADSW will also feature the Women in Sustainability Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) initiative, which will co-host the first Arab Women Leaders’ Summit with the Cop28 presidency on December 4, while Youth 4 Sustainability on December 8 will provide a platform for young people to engage in climate issues.

In the green zone, the ADSW partnership hub will run events at the Alif Pavilion from December 5 to 6 for participants to exchange ideas, while ADSW Live will stream interviews.

Cop28 runs from November 30 to December 12.