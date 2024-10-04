Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Norway on Sunday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Norway on Sunday.

He will hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and explore ways to advance co-operation across new, developing and high-growth sectors, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Friday.

Sheikh Khaled will also meet Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Magnus.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Khaled concluded an official visit to Qatar.

He held talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and discussed ways to enhance co-operation across strategic sectors.

Sheikh Khaled also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration in several areas.

It was the latest in a series of high-level meetings this year aimed at further cementing long-standing ties between the countries.

Last month, Sheikh Khaled completed an official visit to India and witnessed the signing of partnerships between UAE and Indian bodies that extended the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.

