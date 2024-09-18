UAE Ambassador to France presents credentials to President Emmanuel Macron

UAE Ambassador Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani presented his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday.

Mr Al Raqbani conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court to Mr Macron, reported state news agency Wam.

He passed along their wish to see further development and prosperity for the government and people of France.

Mr Macron shared similar wishes for the prosperity and growth of the UAE. He also conveyed his hope that the ambassador enjoys success in enhancing relations between the nations, saying his country was ready to provide all possible support.

Mr Al Raqbani expressed his pride in representing the UAE and his eagerness to enhance relations across various fields.

Discussions also took place about boosting the relationship between the countries, to the benefit of both populations.

Trade between the UAE and France reached €7 billion ($7.6 billion) last year, according to the French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester, speaking to The National earlier this year.

