Two new bridges open in Dubai to cut journey times on key routes

Two major bridges opened on Sunday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">in Dubai</a> as part of a project to reduce journey times at the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road junction. The first, 601 metres in length with two lanes, can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour, said the emirate's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/dubai-metro-at-15-how-trains-transformed-a-city/" target="_blank">Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)</a>. The second is 664m long, has two lanes and also has capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. The project will be completed next month with the opening of a third bridge connecting the junction of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/07/02/major-dh374m-dubai-road-project-to-cut-travel-times-and-make-commutes-easier/" target="_blank">Garn Al Sabkha Street</a> with Al Asayel Street. This crossing spans 943m, with two lanes in each direction, and is designed to handle 8,000 vehicles per hour. “The project constitutes a crucial link between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, thus facilitating the traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA. “Upon completion, the project will cut the distance and journey time from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Deira by 40 per cent, from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours. "It will also reduce the journey time for motorists coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading rightward to Al Yalayes Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port by 70 per cent, from 21 minutes to seven minutes." The project includes improvements to the surface intersections on the service road parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to street lights, traffic signals, stormwater drainage networks and irrigation systems. "Last June, [the] RTA inaugurated a two-lane bridge extending 666m with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour," said Mr Al Tayer. "It contributed to the smooth movement of vehicles by eliminating the overlapping of traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances to Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Production City." The Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project is part of RTA’s master plan to develop strategic east-west traffic corridors and arterial roads, Dubai Media Office reported.