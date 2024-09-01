Dubai opens two new bridges on Al Khail Road

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai’s</a> Roads and Transport Authority has opened two major bridges linking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2024/02/26/contract-awarded-for-dh700-million-al-khail-road-upgrade-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Al Khail Road</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/30/jebel-ali-port-breaks-nine-year-record-for-container-volume-in-july-on-cepa-deals/" target="_blank">Jebel Ali</a>. The bridges are at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1. Together they span 1,350 metres and have a combined capacity to carry about 8,000 vehicles an hour. The Zaa’beel bridge spans 700m and connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. It has three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour. The Al Quoz 1 bridge links traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road. This two-lane bridge extends 650m and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. The RTA also announced that the development project on Al Khail Road, involving the construction of bridges and widening of lanes, is 80 per cent complete. These improvements are spread across seven sites, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle. The project aims to reduce travel time by 30 per cent, increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour, and enhance traffic efficiency. “Our goal is to accommodate the needs arising from urban development and population growth and to improve traffic flow,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.