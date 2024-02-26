Contract awarded for Dh700 million Al Khail Road upgrade in Dubai

A Dh700 million contract has been awarded by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority for major upgrades on Al Khail Road.

The project includes the construction of bridges spanning 3,300 metres, along with road improvement works covering 6,820m over seven locations on the motorway, including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle.

The upgrade will expand traffic flow along Al Khail Road by about 19,600 vehicles per hour, state news agency Wam reported.

“Al Khail Road Improvement Project stands out among the strategic projects aimed to enhance the capacity of roads that run parallel to and support Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA.

“Al Khail Road is one of Dubai’s key traffic corridors stretching from Business Bay crossing to its junction with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, encompassing six lanes in each direction.

“The project aims to enhance seven locations along Al Khail Road, starting with Zabeel, particularly between Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street intersections.”

Work includes the construction of a three-lane bridge linking traffic from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Road directly on to Al Khail Road, in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

The second part of the project is at Meydan, along Al Khail Road, between Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road intersections.

“It covers the construction of a two-lane bridge extending 610 metres to accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour, linking traffic from Al Meydan Road on to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira,” Mr Al Tayer said.

“Works at this site also include improvements of surface roads extending 1,550 metres to connect the traffic coming from Al Khail Road heading to Ras Al Khor Road.”

The third phase will see work at Al Quoz 1 on the Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Al Waha Street.

It involves the construction of a two-lane bridge stretching 650 metres, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour, to link traffic from Al Meydan Road on to Al Khail Road, towards Abu Dhabi.

This will be followed by the creation of a two-lane bridge extending 640 metres between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

“The fifth site of the project is situated at the Jumeirah Village Circle along the Al Khail Road between Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street,” the director general said.

“The construction works include a two-lane bridge spanning 700 metres capable of accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour to link the traffic coming from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street.”

The sixth phase involves surface-widening works on Al Khail Road, in Al Jaddaf, through the addition of a lane to enhance traffic flow in the direction of Deira, increasing the road's capacity by about 2,000 vehicles per hour.