Sheikh Mohamed and Cypriot President discuss Israel-Gaza war in Abu Dhabi talks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/04/president-sheikh-mohamed-visits-abu-dhabi-international-hunting-and-equestrian-exhibition/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides agreed that de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza war is vital to avoid further instability in the region, during talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The leaders emphasised the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and “stressed the need to open channels for dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve global conflicts”, state news agency Wam reported. This will help “create necessary conditions to provide adequate, unimpeded and sustainable humanitarian support to its residents”, the leaders added. Mr Christodoulides is in the UAE on an official visit. Discussions also focused on co-operation in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Amalthea maritime corridor initiative, with Sheikh Mohamed reaffirming that the UAE will continue to work with Cyprus, as well as regional and other international partners, in this regard. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides also reviewed UAE-Cyprus relations and joint efforts to advance ties, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment and energy.