President Sheikh Mohamed renews call for end to Gaza war with Egypt's Foreign Minister

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed and Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, on Sunday issued a renewed call for an immediate end to the Israel-Gaza war during talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two men stressed the importance of addressing a “worsening humanitarian situation” by ensuring the safe and unobstructed delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

They reiterated the urgent need to “push for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” state news agency Wam said.

The death toll in the enclave has risen to 40,939, with 94,616 injured, latest figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry show.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed and the visiting minister said joint Arab action was critical to tackling the challenges and crises facing the region.

Mr Abdelatty conveyed the greetings of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and wished for the continued progress and prosperity of the Emirates. Sheikh Mohamed returned similar sentiments to Mr El Sisi.

Discussions also focused on the deep-rooted ties binding the UAE and Egypt and their shared aspirations guided by a strategic partnership in place between the friendly countries.

Mr Abdelatty was appointed as Foreign Minister in June, succeeding Sameh Shoukry who held the position since 2014.

He enjoyed an extensive career in the Egyptian Foreign Service spanning three decades.

Race card 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB), Dh82,500 (Dirt), 1,900m

7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB), Dh82,500 (D), 1,200m

7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB), Dh82,500 (D), 1,200m

8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB), Dh120,000 (D), 1,400m

8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB), Dh92,500 (D)1,400m

9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB), Dh95,000 (D), 2,000m

Lampedusa: Gateway to Europe

Pietro Bartolo and Lidia Tilotta

Quercus

Team Angel Wolf Beach Blast takes place every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts ( 1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 ( 1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 ( 1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 ( 1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 ( 3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 ( 3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 ( 1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 ( 13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 ( 7)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Starring: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenny Ortega Director: Tim Burton Rating: 3/5

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000 social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer