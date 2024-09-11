Emirati couples in Abu Dhabi must undergo genetic testing, says health authority

Emirati couples in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> must take genetic tests as part of a screening process from October 1, the emirate's health authority said. The testing will help them to “make informed decisions” by detecting and preventing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/26/new-guidelines-announced-on-health-screenings-for-newborn-babies-in-uae/" target="_blank">genetic conditions</a>, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said in a statement. This follows on from the pilot phase of the project, in which more than 800 couples have taken part since 2022. “The premarital screening programme plays a vital role in protecting the health of couples <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/05/abu-dhabi-announces-loan-and-rental-assistance-measures-for-emirati-newlyweds/" target="_blank">planning to marry</a> by detecting infectious diseases and inherited blood disorders, while offering appropriate genetic counselling,” said Dr Ahmed Al Khazraji, acting director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). The service will be offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain. “With the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi now integrating genetic testing into the programme, we are harnessing genomic science to provide couples with insights that guide them to make informed decisions for a healthier future for themselves and their families.” Data from the trial period showed that 86 per cent achieved genetic compatibility and 14 per cent required additional intervention and family planning based on genetic results. “The integration of genetic testing as part of the premarital screening programme is a proud milestone for Abu Dhabi,” said Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH. “It positions the emirate at the forefront of leading healthcare destinations globally, harnessing the power of genomics and the latest technologies to promote informed decisions. Thus, safeguarding the health and well-being of community members today, as well as the generations of tomorrow. “This step aims to prevent genetic diseases and elevate early intervention through different phases, including diagnostic, tailored genetic counselling and introducing reproductive medicine solutions for couples.”