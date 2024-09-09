Ummer Kummali and his wife Jameela received Dh5 million in compensation to pay for the treatment of their son Shifin. Ruel Pableo / The National
Delivery rider's family given Dh5m compensation two years after crash left him paralysed

Shifin Kummali's parents say payout will bring relief but they will 'never recover from terrible tragedy'

Ramola Talwar Badam
September 09, 2024