Family plans Bangladesh funeral for boy, seven, killed in Dubai crash

A Bangladeshi family is struggling to come to terms with their loss after one of their sons was killed and the other wounded in a horrific minivan crash on Dubai's Hatta to Lehbab road.

The boys were on their way to school with nine other children from their neighbourhood on Tuesday when the Toyota Previa crashed.

Dubai Police blamed speeding and negligent driving, and said the eight-seater minivan was overloaded.

Mohammed Irfan, the boy's uncle, told The National the Grade 2 pupil was the eldest of his brother's three children.

“His parents, both in their thirties, are shocked and devastated by the loss of their seven-year-old son,” he said. They will bury their oldest child in Bangladesh.

Their other son, who is six, is being treated for injuries in hospital. “His condition is not critical,” said Mr Irfan.

The family also have a two-year-old daughter.

The minivan was hired by the children's families for school pick-ups and drop-offs, Mr Irfan said.

The driver was also from the same neighbourhood. His son was injured in the crash and was kept in intensive care for treatment.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police, said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved and crashed into the median on the road.

“The impact of the crash forced the minivan off the road and it flipped over, killing one child,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said.

Mr Irfan, who lives in Dubai, said the family will fly to Bangladesh for the funeral once authorities release the boy's body and inquiries are complete.

He urged motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads.

“It's important drivers stick to the speed limits and ensure they are well-rested before getting behind the wheel,” he said.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

