Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, meets Chen Miner, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo and Party Secretary of Tianjin. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, meets Chen Miner, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo and Party Secretary of Tianjin. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discusses trade opportunities with senior Chinese official

Ruler of Dubai highlights growth of UAE-China relations

Tom Evans

September 03, 2024