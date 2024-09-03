Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discusses trade opportunities with senior Chinese official

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, met a senior member of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">Chinese</a> Communist Party on Tuesday. The meeting, which explored ways to enhance co-operation between the two nations, was hosted by Sheikh Mohammed and attended by Chen Miner, a member of the Chinese Politburo and Party Secretary of Tianjin. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-China relations under the leadership of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/xi-jinping" target="_blank">Chinese President Xi Jinping</a>, the Dubai Media Office reported. The meeting also focused on efforts to enhance bilateral co-operation, with the consolidation of trade a prominent area of discussion, as China is currently the UAE’s top global trading partner. Sheikh Mohammed discussed opportunities emerging from China’s Belt and Road Initiative. He emphasised that the UAE plays a vital strategic role in the region, while the two men also touched on how to expand co-operation in investment, industry, technology and clean energy. The need to intensify peacekeeping efforts around the world, and particularly in the Middle East, was also discussed. President Sheikh Mohamed this year met Mr Xi in Beijing to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership already agreed on between the nations. Sheikh Mohamed undertook a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/29/president-sheikh-mohamed-arrives-in-china-for-state-visit/" target="_blank">two-day state visit</a> to China to acknowledge the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The visit was seen as an opportunity to celebrate the progress made over the past four decades, specifically in economic, cultural and international collaboration.