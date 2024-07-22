Dubai Humanitarian has been recognised for its key role in helping humanitarian agencies get vital aid to those in need in a number of regions. Antonie Robertson / The National
Dubai Humanitarian has been recognised for its key role in helping humanitarian agencies get vital aid to those in need in a number of regions. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Dubai Humanitarian hub praised by WHO for aid efforts in Gaza and Sudan

Senior health official says 'resources and support have been instrumental'

The National
The National

22 July, 2024