UAE issues warning as Emiratis report being targeted by thieves in Europe

Emiratis travelling to a number of European countries are urged to be cautious and vigilant, due to a high number of thefts involving UAE nationals.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said UAE nationals travelling to the UK, Spain, Georgia, France and Austria should be particularly vigilant.
The ministry advises Emiratis to:
- Avoid wearing valuable or rare items
- Keep official documents secure
- Book cars and hotels through reputable global companies
Emiratis were also encouraged to visit the ministry's website to stay updated with travel advice.
The ministry's emergency contact number for UAE nationals is: 0097180024.
Updated: June 29, 2024, 1:19 PM