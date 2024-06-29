UAE issues warning as Emiratis report being targeted by thieves in Europe

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues tips for people travelling to the UK, Spain, Georgia, France and Austria

Emiratis travelling to a number of European countries have been told to exercise caution due to a high number of thefts involving UAE nationals. Shutterstock

Emiratis travelling to a number of European countries have been told to exercise caution due to a high number of thefts involving UAE nationals. Shutterstock

The National author image
The National
Jun 29, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Emiratis travelling to a number of European countries are urged to be cautious and vigilant, due to a high number of thefts involving UAE nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said UAE nationals travelling to the UK, Spain, Georgia, France and Austria should be particularly vigilant.

The ministry advises Emiratis to:

  • Avoid wearing valuable or rare items
  • Keep official documents secure
  • Book cars and hotels through reputable global companies
Read More
Emiratis hurt in Prague shooting undergo major surgery

Emiratis were also encouraged to visit the ministry's website to stay updated with travel advice.

The ministry's emergency contact number for UAE nationals is: 0097180024.

Updated: June 29, 2024, 1:19 PM
Weekend Edition
More from the national