Emiratis hurt in Prague shooting undergo major surgery

An Emirati couple who were shot by a gunman in Prague have undergone major surgery for their injuries.

Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali and his wife Rowdah Al Mehrezi were on a winter holiday in the Czech capital with their two daughters when they were injured in the mass shooting.

Khalifa Al Mehrezi, a government official and Ms Al Mahrezi's brother, told Abu Dhabi TV that both suffered serious injuries in the shooting at Charles University.

He said Mr Al Ali has undergone two surgeries for gunshot wounds, removing bullets from his shoulder and the top of his collarbone.

Ms Al Mehrezi was struck in the chest, close to her heart, he said, and surgeons removed a bullet successfully.

The couple were with their two children, Maryam, 10, and Latifa, 8, who were not injured.

The family were walking around the university, one of Europe's oldest, when a gunman opened fire, killing 14 people and wounding about 25 more.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai's Crown Prince, phoned the couple this weekend to check on their condition.

Speaking to Ms Al Mahrezi, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Now we need you to recover fully and return to your country”.

On Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked the Czech Republic for their treatment of the Emirati couple.

He condemned the attack and wished other injured victims a quick recovery.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also called Mr Al Ali on Friday to offer support.

David Kozak shot dead 14 people. Photo: Czech Police

The 24-year-old gunman, widely identified as David Kozak, was a student with no criminal record and no known links to international terrorists or extreme ideologies. His motive for the shooting was motive unclear.

Police said they “eliminated” the gunman on Thursday.

Kozak was said to have an arsenal of weapons including long-barrel rifles and shotguns.

Read More Sheikh Hamdan checks on condition of two Emiratis injured in Prague shooting

Police are looking into unverified claims that he ran a social media account inspired by a Russian mass gunman, amid fears events in Prague could lead to similar attacks.

A minute’s silence was held at noon on Saturday in a national day of mourning for the victims, with Czech President Petr Pavel among those at a service at Prague Castle’s Gothic cathedral.