Beirut-bound Heathrow passenger admits to $1.3m money laundering

A passenger found with £1 million ($1.3 million) in cash in his suitcases at Heathrow Airport has admitted to money laundering. Mazen Al Shaar, 48, was on his way to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank"> Beirut </a>when he was stopped by Border Force officers at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/heathrow/" target="_blank"> UK's biggest airport</a> on March 15, and the money was seized. Mr Al Shaar appeared at Isleworth Crown <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/courts/" target="_blank">Court </a>on Thursday and pleaded guilty to concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Mr Al Shaar's barrister Andrew Bird told the court that his client is a person “of good character” who was “acting under direction” rather than being the owner of the cash. The amount he was caught with is about £1 million but the final figure will be revealed once the National Crime Agency finishes counting the cash, which is being held in a warehouse, he said. Prosecutor Atticus Blick told the court that he accepted the case put forward by Mr Al Shaar's legal team that he was acting as courier. As such, the offence is being treated as if he was acting under coercion and not for personal gain, he explained. Judge Karen Holt said Mr Al Shaar will be sentenced on April 29 and that the offence to which he has admitted carries a maximum prison sentence three years but his guilty plea entitles him to a reduction in jail time to about two years. After Mr Al Shaar was arrested, Andy Noyes, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/02/28/uks-hawala-providers-warned-about-people-smuggler-clients/" target="_blank">National Crime Agency</a> branch commander, said: “So many of the serious and organised crime threats facing the UK are driven by offenders’ desire for money. “This detection of £1 million was because of brilliant work by Border Force officers which has now sparked our investigation.” The Home Office said that the seizure “highlights Border Force's dedicated efforts to protect our borders and keep the public safe”. “Our officers are trained to spot suspicious behaviour and identify attempts to move illicit cash and other prohibited items across our borders,” said a representative. “We continue to work closely with law enforcement partners, including the NCA to disrupt criminal networks.” Al Shaar's arrest came soon after customs officials at Beirut Airport <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/28/beirut-airport-customs-arrest-traveller-with-14-million-in-cash/" target="_blank">arrested a man</a> arriving from Turkey with a bag containing $1.4 million in cash. Meanwhile, a group of couriers who smuggled cash into Dubai as part of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/02/model-accused-of-smuggling-5m-in-cash-hidden-in-suitcases-on-heathrow-dubai-flights/" target="_blank">£100 million money-laundering operation</a> were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/12/uk-money-laundering-gang-sentenced-for-smuggling-millions-of-pounds-to-dubai/" target="_blank">jailed </a>in the UK in 2023. Gang members were paid about £3,000 each to take business-class flights with money from drug deals vacuum-sealed and packed into suitcases, typically containing up to £500,000 and weighing 40kg each. The network collected cash – believed to be the profits of drug deals – from criminal groups in the UK and took it to counting houses, usually in rented apartments in central London. In less than a year, couriers communicating through a WhatsApp group called Sunshine and Lollipops flew on more than 80 flights carrying the money. Their network smuggled more than £104 million from the UK to Dubai during 83 separate trips between November 2019 and October 2020. They were overseen by Abdullah Alfalasi, 47, who was jailed for more than nine years in July last year after the operation was broken up in an operation led by the National Crime Agency.