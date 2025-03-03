UK security chief Dan Jarvis has attended meetings with Dubai Police in a bid to help tackle financial crimes linking the UAE and Britain. Victor Besa / The National
UK security minister vows to work with UAE to clamp down on money laundering

Dan Jarvis says closer ties with Emirati law enforcement and banks can close illicit finance loopholes

Nick Webster
March 03, 2025