UAE families prepare for Eid Al Adha prayers ahead of Moon sighting

For millions of Muslims around the world, Eid Al Adha is a time to gather with family and friends for prayers and festivities.

Many in the UAE traditionally start celebrations in the early hours of the morning, on the first day of Eid, with a visit to the mosque for prayers.

Eid Al Adha is expected to start on Sunday, after the UAE's Moon-sighting committee spots the crescent Moon on Saturday.

Public and private sector workers have been given a four-day public holiday to mark Eid, which ends on Tuesday.

Sharjah residents make plans for Eid

Hussein Eisa Al Darmaki, 55, told The National he is busy making plans with his family ahead of the Moon sighting.

“Customs have changed with the passage of time, but we try to keep the traditions the same. Eid Al Adha is the time of the year where all family members gather and greet each other,” he said.

Hussein Eisa Al Darmaki is preparing for Eid prayers and visits with elderly family members this Eid Al Adha. Photo: Hussein Eisa Al Darmaki

The sighting of a crescent Moon indicates that the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, which is the final month of the Islamic calendar, will begin the following day, marking the beginning of Eid Al Adha.

A visit to the mosque is always first on the agenda, said Mr Al Darmaki, who lives in Sharjah.

“I go with my [immediate] family for Eid prayers at a nearby mosque, then go to greet the oldest relatives and exchange Eid wishes.

“We take our children and visit the elderly. Eid is a happy event and good chance to renew the bonds with family members,” he added.

Eid vibes are different from other days, as people feel happy and everybody is smiling Ahmed Nasir

Mr Al Darmaki will then head to the slaughterhouse, which is customary during Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

“After sacrificing the animal, we go to the house and gather with family members over a traditional dish. The best thing is having a family lunch or breakfast during Eid.”

Ahmed Nasir, 24, an Egyptian resident of Sharjah, plans to use the first morning to visit his elderly brother in Dubai after performing Eid prayers.

“We usually go to have a lunch with my brother’s family,” he said.

“Eid vibes are different from other days, as people feel happy and everybody is smiling. It is a chance to relax and exchange greetings.”

Mosques prepare for Eid prayers

Eid prayer timings will be 5.50am in Abu Dhabi, 5.45am in Dubai, 5.44am in Sharjah and Ajman, 5.34am in Umm Al Quwain, 5.41 in Ras Al Khaimah and 5.42am in Fujairah, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced on Friday.

Mosques across the UAE are now busy preparing for an influx of worshippers on Sunday.

In Sharjah, 640 mosques and musallas will be ready to welcome people with designated prayer areas specifically for Eid prayers, includingin public squares, the emirate's Department of Islamic Affairs said.

Several have also been designated for non-Arabic speakers, offering services in languages such as Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil and English.

Instant translation of the Eid sermon into sign language will also be provided at the Imam Ahmed bin Hanbal Mosque in Al Jazzat area for those with hearing difficulties.

“Cooling and sound systems have also installed,” said Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Suboosi, chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

The meaning of Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It coincides with the Hajj to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The sacrifice is explained in the Quran, which tells how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

Ibrahim at first dismissed the dream, but it recurred for several nights in a row.

He grappled with the decision but ultimately decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the Devil tried to dissuade him. He threw rocks at the Devil in response; an act that pilgrims at Hajj commemorate by throwing stones at symbolic pillars.

The worshippers pelt three walls in one of a series of rituals.

As Ibrahim was about to carry out the command, God replaced his son with a goat and told him to sacrifice the animal instead.