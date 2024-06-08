Eid Al Adha 2024 holidays announced for UAE private sector

Private sector workers will have a four-day weekend to mark Eid Al Adha.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said June 15-18 will officially be public holidays.

With Arafat Day on Saturday, June 15, the holiday is then set to run from Sunday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 18.

We announce that 9 to 12 Dhu al Hijjah 1445 AH (15 June to 18 June) will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha.



The religious festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar year.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It means “festival of the sacrifice” and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The sacrifice the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

Ibrahim at first dismissed the dream, but it recurred for several nights in a row.

He grappled with the decision but ultimately decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the Devil tried to dissuade him. He threw rocks at the Devil in response; pilgrims at Hajj re-enact this by throwing stones at symbolic pillars.

The worshippers pelt three walls in one of a series of rituals.

As Ibrahim was about to carry out the command, God replaced his son with a goat and told him to sacrifice the animal instead.

Muslims now celebrate the holiday by eating the meat of a sacrificed animal.