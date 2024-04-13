Eid Al Adha 2024: When is the UAE's next public holiday?

Eid Al Adha is the next big public holiday in the calendar, after Eid Al Fitr.

UAE residents have enjoyed a week-long public holiday for Eid Al Fitr, with rest for both the public and private sectors.

This is likely to be followed by Eid Al Adha on June 16.

Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, falls on Dhu Al Hijja 9 in the Islamic calendar. This corresponds with June 15.

If this comes to pass, Eid Al Adha – which falls on Dhu Al Hijja 10 to 12 in the Islamic calendar – will run from June 16 to June 18.

As with Eid Al Fitr, this will be confirmed according to the relevant Moon sightings closer to the time.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

It is customary for a family to have a goat or sheep butchered at an abattoir and to share the meat between themselves, their relatives and the underprivileged.

How long is the public holiday?

Both public and private sector employees will enjoy days off work for the holiday this year.

If initial projections are accurate, and Eid Al Adha begins on June 16, then employees will likely have June 17 and 18 off.

That is because June 16 is a Sunday, so the two working days off will be Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18.

Specific dates will be confirmed closer to the time, after the relevant Moon-sightings have been recorded.

What is Hajj?

Large numbers of Muslims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, with many also heading further north to the city of Madinah.

All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form a foundation of life for Muslims.

The event is a deeply spiritual experience.

