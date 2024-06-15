Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extends Eid Al Adha greetings

Leaders of the UAE have wished its people and everyone around the world who is celebrating a blessed Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wished health and peace on the occasion of this “blessed Eid Al Adha”, posting a video to X.

“May the Muslim nations be well, in good health, and at peace every year on the occasion of Eid Al Adha,” he wrote in Arabic. “We pray that God returns it to us and you with goodness, blessings and acceptance.”

يجتمع اليوم المسلمون في أنقى وأرقى تجمع على وجه الأرض … على صعيد عرفات ..

نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم .. ومن المؤمنين دعاءهم ..



وكل عام وجميع الشعوب الاسلامية في خير وصحة وسلام بمناسبة عيد الأضحي المبارك .. نسأل الله أن يعيده علينا وعليكم باليمن والبركات وقبول الطاعات . pic.twitter.com/YEQYBIRJgh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 15, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also sent Eid greetings and extended warm wishes to the Hajj pilgrims.

“We congratulate our wise leadership, our people, and all the Arab peoples,” he added in Arabic. “Happy New Year, and may you be blessed.”

Eid Al Adha will begin on Sunday.

The country's Moon-sighting committee – a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the UAE's Islamic authority – will look for the crescent moon on Saturday, which will indicate that the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, would begin the following day.

The paid holiday for Eid for the public and private sectors has been announced.

Employees have been given leave on June 15 to mark Arafat Day, with the Eid Al Adha break observed from June 16 to 18.

Work will resume on Wednesday.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It means “festival of the sacrifice” and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The sacrifice is explained in the Quran, which tells how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

Ibrahim at first dismissed the dream, but it recurred for several nights in a row.

He grappled with the decision but ultimately decided to fulfil God’s command, even though the Devil tried to dissuade him. He threw rocks at the Devil in response; pilgrims at Hajj re-enact this by throwing stones at symbolic pillars.

The worshippers pelt three walls in one of a series of rituals.

As Ibrahim was about to carry out the command, God replaced his son with a goat and told him to sacrifice the animal instead.

Muslims now celebrate the holiday by eating the meat of a sacrificed animal.