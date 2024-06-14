Cold callers to be trained on new UAE rules before telemarketing clampdown

The Ministry of Economy will offer training to ensure telemarketers abide by strict new rules aimed at clamping down on nuisance cold callers.

The UAE on Sunday set out plans to tackle unwanted sales calls, with those flouting regulations facing fines of up to Dh150,000 and the the threat of termination of operating licences.

The legislation comes into force on August 15, before which time the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with federal, local, and free zone authorities, will launch awareness and guidance campaigns to train companies on how to comply.

They will also guide them on the process of obtaining permits for telemarketing activities, which were previously unregulated.

There are no exemptions from this regulation Safeya Al Safi, acting assistant undersecretary in the Ministry of Economy

“There was no specific system for the mechanism of telemarketing calls,” Safeya Al Safi, acting assistant undersecretary for the commercial control and governance sector in the Ministry of Economy, told The National.

The ministry will be responsible for launching training programmes to enhance companies' understanding of the new obligations and requirements.

“They will also monitor compliance and handle complaints against companies under their jurisdiction,” she said.

“For example, if a complaint is against a bank, the consumer should contact the Central Bank, while complaints against companies licensed by economic departments should be directed to the relevant economic department.”

Complaints against trading companies should be submitted to the Securities and Commodities Authority, which will investigate and take action against the violating company.

Ms Safeya said companies must also train their employees before the regulations come into effect.

“There are no exemptions from this regulation; all companies, including start-ups, small businesses and those in free zones are subject to it,” she said.

The new rules were issued by the ministry and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Among these new regulations are the mandatory permits to conduct telemarketing, the prohibition of such calls outside the hours between 9am and 6pm and rules barring telemarketers from making a call on the same day if the consumer has declined or ended the phone call.

The regulations also allow the use of automated systems for telemarketing, provided the consumer is asked for consent at the start of the call.

The personal phones numbers of telemarketers are not to be used, with companies facing fines of up to Dh5,000 and the suspension of phone services for up to 12 months for repeat offences.

Plans get warm reception

Business owner Uma Shankari welcomed the decision and said it was not the telemarketers but companies that were at fault.

“It’s very annoying particularly to get the calls on Sunday or early in the morning,” said Ms Shankari who runs a computer store in Dubai.

“I know it’s their job and I don’t blame the telemarketing people, I blame the business owners.

“I don’t speak to them rudely, I just tell them I’m not interested but when they come up with different tactics to convince you, then I have to put the phone down.

“Constantly calling someone is not the right way to promote a product.”

Donna, who runs a travel business, said she hoped the decision to fine companies that flouted the rules would be implemented and action taken.

“If this actually works and telemarketers stop calling, it means I will finally be able to answer my phone after months,” said the Dubai resident who preferred to give one name.

“Now I never pick up because I know it will be someone trying to sell me a property or a new project.

“I don’t feel safe that so many people have my contact details – how is this allowed?

“It’s a good punishment and I hope it is enforced so people stop bothering us.

“Telemarketers and companies don’t bother if people are busy or not, they don’t care.

“It will be a relief if these unwanted calls actually finally stop.”