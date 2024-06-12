AI in Dubai schools: Sheikh Hamdan unveils plans to make teachers future-ready

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced plans to “upskill all teachers in the Emirate in artificial intelligence”.

It's in line with Dubai's plans to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post.

“Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Wednesday.

“Investing in education is an investment in Dubai's present and future.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that “top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be honoured at the 2025 AI Retreat”.

The Crown Prince of Dubai has been at the forefront of driving a high-tech vision for the future of the Emirate.

On Tuesday, he launched a roadmap to help attract top companies and talent in artificial intelligence to Dubai. It aims to enhance the overall quality of life in the emirate by boosting the adoption of AI.

The announcement comes just days after he had approved the appointment of 22 chief AI officers to key government departments.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan announced a scheme to train one million people in artificial intelligence (AI) prompt engineering over the next three years.

It was in June last year that the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence at Emirates Towers was set up to train 1,000 employees of more than 30 government bodies to use generative AI to create images, videos, audio, text and 3D models.