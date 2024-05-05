UAE delivers 400 tonnes of food aid to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has successfully delivered 400 tonnes of food aid to Gaza.

The delivery aims to feed about 120,000 people, specifically in the northern Gaza Strip, and was achieved in partnership with American Near East Refugee Aid, state news agency Wam reports.

To date, the UAE has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies, including food, relief and medical items, dispatched via 256 flights, 46 airdrops, 1,231 lorries, and six ships.

The country has also initiated a number of other sustainable relief projects to supply food and water to the people of Gaza.

Five automatic bakeries, serving 72,000 people, have been set up, while flour has been supplied to eight existing bakeries to serve 17,140 people. What’s more, six desalination plants have been established, providing water to 600,000 people a day.

READ MORE Gaza ceasefire hinges on commitment to end the war, sources say

“The UAE’s safe and successful delivery and distribution of food relief to the Gaza Strip, especially the northern Gaza Strip, marks a significant scaling up in action,” Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said.

“We remain firmly committed to our position of solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviating suffering in the Gaza Strip.

“The UAE, working in parallel with international partners, is determined more than ever to intensify all efforts to ensure that aid lifelines get to those who need it the most.”

Sean Carroll, President and CEO of Anera, said: “Anera and the people we serve are extremely grateful for the support from the government and people of the UAE, that allows us to deliver this food to northern Gaza, where the needs are so great.”

UAE drops aid into Gaza - in pictures