Gaza ceasefire hinges on commitment to end the war, sources say

Negotiations to reach a ceasefire in Gaza are under way in Egypt and have reached a crucial stage, with the main hurdle to finalising the deal with Hamas lying in Israel's reluctance to commit to ending the war, sources told The National on Sunday.

Hamas is insisting on a lasting ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to pledge to end the fighting.

Mr Netanyahu had previously vowed to continue the Israeli incursion until the militant group was destroyed.

“The main point of contention in the deal remained Hamas’s demand for an Israeli pledge to stop the war, and Netanyahu insisting on rejecting this demand,” a Palestinian political source said.

“The Egyptian proposal worded this point in a vague way that allows the two parties to interpret it according to what they see.”

Israel's war on Gaza has driven about 80 per cent of the territory’s 2.3 million population from their homes and caused vast destruction in several towns and cities. The death toll has risen to more than 34,600 people, according to local health officials. Israel launched its assault, vowing to destroy Hamas after the group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 Israelis.

Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, has been leading mediation efforts between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas to broker a truce.

According to sources close to the negotiations, CIA director William Burns is in Cairo for meetings with fellow mediators. A Qatari delegation also arrived in the Egyptian capital to participate in the talks.

An Israeli party, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, was due in Egypt on Sunday. Israeli media said their arrival was linked to Hamas’s approval of the deal.

Hamas sources said the US is offering “limited guarantees” that the war would end.

“It's not enough,” a Hamas official said, adding that the group wants other nations to guarantee the deal. However, mediators have already rejected the militants' demand for Russia, China and Turkey to be the guarantors of a ceasefire agreement.

Rally in Tel Aviv

The latest proposals envisage an initial limited truce with a staged hostage and detainee swap. Israel has also reportedly agreed to a “second phase” of the truce that includes a “period of sustained calm” of up to a year.

Hamas would release hostages, including women and elderly, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

Despite the last hurdles, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said “the current atmosphere has raised the possibility of reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza”.

“The talks and efforts worldwide and across the region, and also the pressures exerted by the general public on the Israeli regime in international and regional arenas, have opened up such a possibility,” he said, on the sidelines of the Organisation of the Islamic Co-operation summit in Banjul, Gambia.

As Hamas officials were meeting Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, relatives and supporters of the more than 130 Israeli hostages still in captivity rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, calling for Mr Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

“I'm here today to support a deal now, yesterday,” Natalie Eldor told Reuters. “We need to bring them back. We need to bring all the hostages back, the live ones, the dead ones. We got to bring them back. We have to switch this government. This has got to end.”

Israeli media reported that The Tikvah forum, a right-leaning organisation that represents some hostages' families, wrote a letter to Mr Netanyahu calling on him to resign if he “can't stand the pressure”.

Mr Netanyahu's repeated threats to press ahead with his plans to attack Rafah in the south, where thousands have taken refuge, have largely stalled the talks.