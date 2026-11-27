Saudi Arabia has intercepted nine out of every 10 missiles and drones launched against it during five months of sustained attacks mainly by Houthi rebels, an intelligence assessment passed to The National has revealed.

The kingdom’s air defence network, which includes Patriot and Thaad interceptors, destroyed 252 of at least 278 hostile munitions fired from Yemen and Iraq that were registered between June 27 and November 27.

The report by Project Aurorah, a Middle East intelligence and surveillance platform, also highlighted the continuing danger to civilians and critical infrastructure from the missiles that get through.

A Houthi missile launch in Yemen. EPA Show caption: A Houthi missile launch in Yemen. EPA

Of 43 recorded ground impacts, 17 were caused by debris from missiles or drones intercepted by Saudi forces. The remaining 26 were direct impacts by hostile munitions, representing just over 9 per cent of the total incoming threat.

Most of the weapons that penetrated Saudi Arabia's defence system were uncrewed aerial vehicles, the report said.

Military analyst Nawaf Obaid, who founded Project Aurorah, said the interception rate was a notable success given the size of the kingdom, which is larger than Western Europe.

“An interception rate exceeding 90 per cent over five months of sustained hostilities is a significant military achievement,” said Dr Obaid, who is based at King's College London.

“It demonstrates not only the sophistication of Saudi Arabia's multilayered integrated air and missile defence architecture but more importantly, the effectiveness of its fused command-and-control capabilities.”

But the human cost of the attacks has been high. Twenty people were killed in attacks on Saudi airports in October and an estimated 380 wounded. A missile attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

The most recent death was on Thursday, when a projectile struck Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, killing a Nepalese worker and injuring several others.

Dr Obaid warned that the threat remained extremely serious because of the volume and variety of weapons being launched against the kingdom from multiple fronts.

“No air defence architecture, however sophisticated, can guarantee absolute protection over a territory of this magnitude,” he said.

Aurorah’s declassified information draws on satellite imagery, signals intelligence and other surveillance sources to identify launches, interceptions and ground impacts.

The report also said Saudi Arabia's performance was a measure of its military transformation.