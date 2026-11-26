Critically needed support for Lebanon's energy sector was at the centre of talks in Beirut between Saeed Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and other senior officials.

The meeting with Mr Salam focused on ways the two countries can expand co-operation and investment, particularly in the energy and electricity sectors, to support Lebanon’s economic development, the UAE news agency Wam reported.

"The delegation presented the Abu Dhabi government’s experience and expertise in managing and developing the electricity sector and diversifying energy sources," Mr Salam's office said.

Mr Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was accompanied by a delegation that included representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, utilities operator Taqa and renewable energy company Masdar.

In a meeting on Thursday with Joe Saddi, Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water, the two sides addressed ways to strengthen co-operation and how Lebanon could benefit from Emirati expertise in the energy and oil sector.

Lebanon's ageing energy infrastructure is in dire need of support, with state utility Electricite du Liban unable to provide more than a few hours of power a day. Users who can afford to do so rely on electricity from privately operated diesel generators.

Also visiting Lebanon on Thursday was UAE Minister of State for Governmental Development and Future, Ohood Al Roumi, who attended a conference on artificial intelligence, where Mr Salam delivered the opening remarks.

In September, the UAE and Lebanon launched an initiative to train one million Lebanese in artificial intelligence, as part of a move to deepen co-operation in technology and digital skills.

Mr Salam told the conference that "we value the partnership with the UAE and the expertise it shares with us in developing public services, drawing on experiences gained through its collaborations with governments worldwide".

The initiative, known as The One Million Lebanese AI Experts, was launched in co-operation with the Lebanese government under the UAE’s government experience exchange programme and will provide training in generative AI and prompt engineering.

It was launched in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during a meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr Salam.