Mass walkout before Netanyahu’s UNGA address
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Mass walkout before Netanyahu’s UNGA address
Mahmoud Abbas addresses UNGA in recorded message
Netanyahu attacks Mamdani and claims Golan Heights
UN refugee chief: ‘We really need to do better’
Saudi FM: Yemen’s unity must remain priority
Food insecurity warning as Hormuz disrupts fertiliser supplies
Radoslaw Sikorski Interview - Clip 1
Moment US delegate walks out on Iran's UNGA speech
'Security for all or no one', says defiant Iran president
Al Shara calls for Israeli withdrawal