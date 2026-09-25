  • 'We won't leave our homeland, nor accept displacement’, says Abbas
  • Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘bold leadership’ in war against Iran
  • Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional issues
  • Rare meeting held between Lebanese and Iranian leaders
  • Kuwait accuses Iran of using Strait of Hormuz as 'bargaining chip'
  • Mamdani says Netanyahu tried to 'sanitise genocide of Palestinians'
Updated: September 25, 2026, 11:12 AM