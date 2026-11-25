The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday said it struck the group's "operational capabilities" at Hodeidah port and destroyed several targets in the northern governorates of Saada and Amran.

The latest campaign comes after the Houthis attacked the kingdom with drones.

Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, the coalition's spokesman, had urged civilians to evacuate Hodeidah port, issuing a warning shortly before 2am UAE time and publishing a map showing the areas to be cleared.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. Shortly before sunrise in Riyadh, it reported the interception and destruction of another drone in the same region.

The Houthis had earlier threatened that any retaliation against Yemen's ports would be met with attacks on Saudi ports.

In a post on X, Maj Gen Al Malki also said air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones in the kingdom's eastern port area of Ras Tanura, adding that fragments had fallen as a result of the interception. An initial assessment indicated there were no casualties, he said. The Houthis confirmed the attack.

The port of Ras Tanura is in the Arabian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, which is under a US-Iran blockade that has severely limited the amount of oil that can flow through the vital waterway responsible for 20 per cent to 25 per cent of global supplies.

The Houthis had attacked a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District on Tuesday, wounding 11 people. Maj Gen Al Malki warned that deliberate strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure by the Iran-backed rebels would be “met with a firm response”.

Geopolitical risk analyst Mohammad Al Basha said the conflict had become a "port war".

Hodeidah port is one of Yemen's key entry points, accounting for 80 per cent of the country's humanitarian assistance and 70 per cent of commercial imports. "Both sides are doubling down," Mr Al Basha added. The coalition, which was formed after the Houthis took over Sanaa in 2014, said it had also struck Hodeidah on Friday.

The UN had earlier warned that escalation at Hodeidah could threaten vital humanitarian supply routes. But the port is not only used for humanitarian purposes.

The coalition accuses the Houthis of smuggling and transporting weapons through the gateway.

Yemen's internationally recognised government last year also reportedly seized weapons headed towards the Houthis through Hodeidah - a move that the US Central Command lauded.

It was not immediately clear how severe the attack on Hodeidah was, or how significantly it could limit the Houthis' capabilities.

The rebels have been making gains against government-aligned forces.

Yemen's armed forces spokesman, Col Majed Al Nuzaili, said the group had advanced to 60 kilometres outside of Aden, the temporary capital of the government, but he played down the group's ability to take over the city.