An Iraqi government plane used by former dictator Saddam Hussein has been put up for auction with an estimated value of $900,000.

The Boeing 747 jet has been parked in Tunisia since 1991, when Saddam started the first Gulf War by invading Kuwait.

It is one of two aircraft being sold by the state-owned carrier Iraqi Airways, which is offering no guarantees about their condition. The plane was built in the US in 1982, at a time when Saddam's war against Iran meant his interests overlapped with those of the Americans.

Aviation websites say it was configured for VIP use. The model is a Boeing 747SP, meaning "special performance", which was equipped for ultra-long-range travel. One former pilot who claimed to have boarded the stranded plane in Tunisia said he saw a large meeting room with a desk and a portrait of Saddam.

In 1991 it was flown to Tunisia's Tozeur-Nefta International Airport, apparently for safekeeping during the Gulf War. It remained there during the last years of Saddam's rule, the US-led invasion that led to his removal from power in 2003, and throughout Iraq's postwar reconstruction since. Saddam was executed in 2006.

The second plane up for auction is another Boeing 747, also built in 1982. Iraqi Airways said the estimated value of each plane is $900,000.

It is not the first time Iraqi Airways has tried to offload the two planes, which are both parked in Tunisia. In 2023, they were put up for auction with an estimated value of $494,000, but failed to attract buyers.

Saddam's former government jet remained in Tunisia throughout the invasion and war that removed him from power. EPA Show caption: Saddam's former government jet remained in Tunisia throughou…

Bidding is expected to take place at the Iraqi embassy in Tunis in 2027, with "serious applicants" invited to the auction after applying to the airline. A 15-day window for interested buyers to discuss the sale at the embassy will begin in December.

"The sale will be based on the aircraft's current condition and location at the airport, without any technical warranties," the Iraqi Airways notice says. The winning bidder must pay a 20 per cent deposit, followed by the full sum within five days.

Iraqi Airways relaunched in 2012 after the government announced its dissolution in 2010 due to unresolved issues involving Kuwait and the Gulf War. It has more recently been caught up in Iraq's corruption crackdown, with authorities recovering $14.5 million in a fraud case.

It is not the only example of an aircraft becoming stranded after a regime change. In May, Russia returned a Syrian transport plane on which Bashar Al Assad's brother fled Damascus in 2024. Another Assad-era aircraft was returned from Libya this month.