Baghdad recovers $14.5 million in Iraqi Airways fraud case

Iraqi authorities have recovered 19 billion dinars, about $14.5 million, in connection with a corruption case involving Iraqi Airways, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Tuesday.

Al Rusafa Investigative Court, which specialises in corruption cases, ordered the recovery of the money. The funds were seized as part of investigations into “manipulation of deposit statements for amounts belonging to Iraqi Airways”, the judicial council said.

No details of the suspects, arrests or specific charges were provided in the council’s announcement.

The recovery is the latest move in Iraq’s anti-corruption campaign, which Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has made a central pillar of his government programme since taking office in early May.

Iraqi Airways, as a major state-owned enterprise, has been subject to multiple audits and investigations into contract and financial irregularities in recent years.

Mr Al Zaidi's anti-corruption campaign escalated dramatically on Sunday, when the Counter Terrorism Service raided homes inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone and other areas and detained 47 politicians, MPs and senior officials. The prime minister called it only “the first phase” and said the fight will continue “night and day”. He has said “no corrupt person has immunity” and that “the people’s money must return to its owners”.

Those detained include members of parliament, whose immunity was lifted by the Speaker, as well as prominent figures such as Muthanna Al Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, and Ali Maarij Al Bahadly, Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs. The sweep was triggered by confessions from Adnan Al Jumaili, a former deputy oil minister who was arrested in late May over alleged graft in refinery contracts.

Investigators seized $11 million and four billion Iraqi dinars in cash from the home of Ali Maarij Al Bahadly, Deputy Oil Minister for Distribution Affairs. Source: Iraq's Supreme Judiciary Council. Info

Alongside arrests, authorities have seized cash, gold, property and vehicles from the suspects. The judiciary reported that $11 million and four billion dinars in cash, along with multiple properties, were seized in the case against Mr Al Bahadly alone.

A separate raid on Mr Al Jumaili’s home uncovered roughly $10 million in cash, three billion dinars, gold jewellery, assault rifles and 40 properties across three provinces. Officials say about $86 million in cash was seized in connection with his case last month.

Shortly after taking office, Mr Al Zaidi established the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight and Recovery of Public Funds, with himself as chairman, and cancelled a $764 million airport project over suspected corruption. He also ordered the Ministry of Finance to open a dedicated account for all recovered funds.

The government has framed these efforts as essential to restoring public trust and improving Iraq’s investment climate. Watchdogs, including Transparency International, continue to rank Iraq among the most corrupt countries.