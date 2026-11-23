Lebanon has accused Israel of exploiting children and breaching “the sanctity of schools” after an Israeli military representative posted an image from inside a classroom in occupied south Lebanon.

Lt Col Ella Waweya, the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokeswoman, published the image from the village of Debel as part of a video marking Lebanon's Independence Day.

It shows her speaking to a classroom full of children, some of whose faces are partially visible.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said forcing pupils to take part in "a military and propaganda display" breached the sanctity of schools and children's rights under international law.

“An occupying force has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or impose its dominance over our people in the south,” he said.

Debel, a Christian village, sits right on Lebanon's border with Israel and is surrounded by Israeli military positions as part of Israel's wider occupation, which includes about 65 mainly Shiite villages and towns in south Lebanon.

While most of the region's population has been forced to leave, residents of Debel and a handful of other non-Shiite population centres have been allowed to stay but are under intense Israeli restrictions on their movement. They are also reliant on aid convoys for supplies and are surrounded by the sound of Israeli drones and continued demolitions.

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami said the video at a Debel public school was taken more than a month ago. She said that “to enter schools and use the presence of children and educational institutions in scenes of a military and media nature is unacceptable and condemned”.

Ms Karami also accused the Israeli military of breaching multiple international laws, including the Geneva Conventions, “which mandate the neutrality and protection of educational institutions”.

Lt Col Waweya's video congratulated Lebanon on its Independence Day and spoke of its “mountains and lovely villages”.

The Israeli military has caused widespread destruction across Lebanon, particularly in the south, in its pursuit of Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group, while weakened, is believed to retain considerable firepower and fighters.

Earlier this year, the Israeli military was filmed destroying solar panels in Debel – days after its soldiers desecrated a statue depicting Jesus Christ in the same place.

Israel has said it will not withdraw from Lebanon until the country's underfunded military has disarmed Hezbollah – an extremely difficult and sensitive task in Lebanon, where the group can still rely on an ardent support base even if many in the country are deeply opposed to it. Hezbollah itself has strongly rebuked the Lebanese government for its disarmament push and lambasted the authorities' direct negotiations with Israel.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly vowed to extend control over all of its territory.

In his Independence Day address on Saturday, President Joseph Aoun hit out at both “Iranian interference in Lebanon” and the Israeli occupation.