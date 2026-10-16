Iraqi parliament approves key cabinet posts, including US-sanctioned deputy PM

Iraq’s parliament voted to fill a series of long‑vacant cabinet posts late on Thursday, completing Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s government and approving a deputy prime minister who is under US sanctions.

The government formation process has been completed five months after Mr Al Zaidi took office, with 11 key positions approved at a full parliamentary session in Baghdad. Those included the country's Defence Minister, Nayef Al Shammari, and Interior Minister Yasir Al Maliki.

Mr Al Zaidi said in a statement that the completion of his cabinet marked the start of “accelerated, diligent work” and pledged to push ahead with the government’s policies. He said the regional conflict had posed exceptional economic and security challenges to Iraq.

Politicians also endorsed Laith Al Khazali as one of three deputy prime ministers. He is the brother of Qais Al Khazali, leader of the Iran‑backed Asaib Ahl Al Haq militia.

The US designated the group as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2020 and has accused it of attacks on US and coalition forces. Both brothers were named “specially designated global terrorists” and Laith was arrested by US forces in 2007 over allegations related to a January attack in Karbala that killed five American soldiers.

Parliament approved two other deputy prime ministers – Mohammed Ali Tamim of the Sunni Taqadum Party and Asas Coalition leader Muhsin Al Mandalawi.

Votes were postponed for the nominee for migration and displacement minister owing to disagreement among parties, politicians said.

The nomination of Mr Al Khazali drew sharp criticism from Washington. Republican Representative Joe Wilson condemned the appointment, describing him as an “Iranian puppet whose militia killed Americans and Iraqis".

“He is no better than ISIS, maybe even worse. It is outrageous but sadly not shocking that he has been appointed deputy PM of Iraq,” Mr Wilson wrote on X.

Another controversial name is Mr Al Maliki, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki. When he was in power, Iraq lost nearly a third of its territory to ISIS in 2014, a collapse that ultimately forced him to resign. He is known to have strong connections with Iran and is often described as an influential power-broker in Iraqi politics.

The nomination raises questions about how Iraq will manage its ties with the US.

Mr Al Zaidi's government has pledged to introduce economic ⁠reforms and anti-corruption measures, as well as taking steps to strengthen state institutions. But many challenges lie ahead, including rebuilding an economy hit by regional instability, ​tackling endemic corruption and bringing Iran-backed armed groups under greater state control.