Iranian suspects 'planned to use home-made bomb' to attack Jews in Britain

Two Iranians have appeared in an English court over an alleged plot to use a home-made bomb to attack Jewish people in Manchester.

Rahman ⁠Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, are charged with plotting acts of terrorism at the behest of a figure believed to be in Iran. Prosecutors allege they carried out “hostile” surveillance on potential Jewish targets in Manchester.

The targets ⁠included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue, the scene of a deadly attack a year ​ago ⁠in which two Jewish worshippers were ‌killed, prosecutor Mark Luckett told Westminster Magistrates' Court.

“Both defendants are accused of preparing ​acts of terrorism targeting the Jewish community in Manchester through the use of a home-made explosive device,” Mr Luckett said.

The pair were arrested last month at the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. After their court appearance in London they were remanded in custody until their next hearing on October 23. They did not enter a plea.

A third person is suspected of having directed the attack planning and provided instructions on how to assemble a home-made device, which prosecutors allege would have been made from chlorine and brake fluid, the court heard.

“It's assessed that this individual is also an Iranian national and most likely operating from within Iran,” Mr Luckett said.

The court was told both suspects had come to Britain from Europe in small boats. Mr Salehi had arrived in 2020 and had been granted asylum, while Mr Ahmadyan came in 2023 and his asylum claim was still outstanding, Mr Luckett said.

The case comes days after ​Britain said Iran was believed to be involved in a suspected plot to attack the RAF Fairford airbase, which ⁠the US military has used to carry out ​raids against targets in Iran. A British-Iranian national was arrested on suspicion of ​preparing terrorist acts.

Police ‌said on Saturday he had been released on police bail while the investigation continues. British counter-terrorism police said the ⁠Manchester allegations were not connected to the RAF Fairford investigation.

Iran has rejected accusations of involvement ⁠in several plots in Britain in recent years, and said allegations that it is connected to the Fairford incident are baseless.