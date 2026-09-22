Two men arrested for 'plotting terrorist attack' on Jews in UK

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in the Manchester area, police have said.

The pair, who are in their 30s, were detained as part of what police said has been a long-running investigation into an alleged plot against the Jewish community in Manchester.

The arrests come a year after two worshippers attending services for the holy day of Yom Kippur were killed in a terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in the city.

Jihad Al Shamie, 35, drove his car at worshippers, then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue while wearing a fake suicide belt.

The two men were arrested on Newton Street, Manchester, on suspicion of offences under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They have been taken to a London police station for questioning, where they currently remain in custody.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the UK's Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the arrests are part of a “long-running proactive investigation” into what is believed to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area.

Heaton Park Synagogue marks Yom Kippur. Getty Images Show caption: Heaton Park Synagogue marks Yom Kippur. Getty Images

“As we have shown with these arrests, where we suspect there could be a threat to the public, then we will not hesitate to investigate and take action,” said Ms Evans. “We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and we anticipate these will continue over the coming days as this investigation continues.

“Importantly, we do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as ever, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.” The officer acknowledged the arrests “will cause further concern to the Jewish community, as well as the wider public, especially given the significant High Holy Days period”.

“I want to reassure them we are working incredibly closely with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe.”

Counter-terrorism officers are “working with local police forces to provide protective security support and advice for areas with Jewish communities, and particularly during the High Holy Days period”.

Officers obtained warrants of further detention for both men, meaning they can be detained in police custody until Sunday, September 27.